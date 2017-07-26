Jason Ludman of Lowland Pictures and Adam Gibbs are readying a film adaptation of John Aristotle Phillips’ autobiography Mushroom: The True Story of the A-Bomb Kid, about Phillips’ attempt to design a nuclear bomb as a college student.

Co-authored by Phillips and his college best-friend David Michaelis, the true story is set in 1976 Princeton, where Phillips designs a atomic bomb in his dorm room to draw attention to nuclear proliferation. Phillips and Michaelis use the ensuing media blitz to attempt to warn a good-timing 1970’s America about a luring nuclear threat.

Bryan Carberry, who helmed the Sundance documentary Finders Keepers, is on board to adapt the screenplay and will direct, marking his feature film debut.

Lowland (#Horror, Blumenthal) picked up the film rights to the novel after Ludman came across the story on Reddit’s front page.

Phillips, now CEO of political campaign technology consulting firm Aristotle, has served in the White House since Ronald Reagan. Michaelis is a biographer whose work includes Schulz and Peanuts: A Biography and N.C. Wyeth: A Biography.