Marty Adelstein and his Tomorrow Studios has partnered with Shueisha on the series adaptation of Japanese comic series One Piece, the best-selling manga series in history.

The live action adaptation will be executive produced by One piece publisher Shueisha and author Eiichiro Oda, alongside Marty Adelstein (Good Behavior, Prison Break) and Becky Clements (Good Behavior, Snowpiercer) through Tomorrow Studios.

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world’s ultimate treasure known as “One Piece” to become the next Pirate King. In 1997, Oda’s wildly popular story was first serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan. Over 416 million copies have been published worldwide. The series also made history in 2015 obtaining the Guinness World Record title for having the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author.

“I’ve been a fan of ONE PIECE for 20 years. I am so honored that Shueisha and Oda-san have entrusted me with such a cherished iconic property,” said Adelstein. “I will do everything in my power to make the ONE PIECE TV series an absolute success. While I expect this to be one of the most expensive shows ever done in television, the worldwide interest is tremendous and will be well worth the financial commitment.”

Hiroyuki Nakano, Editor-In-Chief of Weekly Shonen Jump at Shuiesha, added, “It is a great honor for Shueisha to collaborate with Tomorrow Studios on the ONE PIECE live-action TV series. Marty understands the original comics and has the same vision as us for the live-action adaptation. We trust that he and his team at Tomorrow Studios will be able to produce a TV series reflecting Eiichiro Oda’s vision.”

“I received numerous offers for live action adaptations for ONE PIECE. Three years ago, I finally decided to take a step forward on a live-action adaptation,” said Oda.

“After twists and turns, I met the right partner. It is a great coincidence yet pleasure that I’m able to announce the live action adaptation today on the 20th anniversary of ONE PIECE. The first condition I presented is that ‘the live-action will be faithful to the fans who have supported ONE PIECE for 20 years.’ I expect to hear worries from fans but more than that, I’m looking forward to hearing the excitement. Stay tuned for more news on the project!”