Former ESPN exec and Today Show GM Jamie Horowitz is out at Fox Sports, the company says — without explanation.

“Jamie Horowitz, is no longer with Fox Sports effective immediately,” it says in a statement that sounds like this was sudden and unexpected. “There is no further comment at this time.”

Horowitz moved to Fox in 2015 to oversee programming, marketing and scheduling for Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 and supervise management and development of original programming and day-to-day operations for Fox Sports 1’s news and studio programs.

Today’s announcement follows several major changes at Fox Sports, including the cut last week of about 20 writing and editing positions. The company planned to replace them with video producers.

“Creating compelling sports video content is what we do best at Fox Sports,” Horowitz told staffers in a memo that Bloomberg reported. “We will be shifting our resources and business model away from written content and instead focus on our fans’ growing appetite for premium video across all platforms.”

In February Fox Sports scrapped its nightly news show, and hired personalities including Colin Cowherd and Skip Bayless to offer opinions about the day’s developments.