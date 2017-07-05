Jamie Edelstein has been promoted to Vice President, Creative Operations, Advertising Project Management at Nickelodeon Group, while and Cheryl Konieczko has been elevated to Vice President, Franchise Creative Project Management. Edelstein and Konieczko continue to report to Eric Squires, Senior Vice President, Creative Operations and Project Management, Nickelodeon Group.

In her new role, Edelstein will oversee the creative development and delivery of custom television, digital and print ads on behalf of Nickelodeon’s advertising and marketing partners. Most recently senior director, advertising project management, Edelstein has held several positions within the project management team at Nickelodeon, working on such accounts as Mattel, Toyota, Nintendo and Paramount Pictures.

Konieczko will be responsible for managing the creation and execution of all advertising and marketing initiatives for Nickelodeon’s franchise properties, as well as all corporate promotion and B2B creative. She also will supervise all third party created advertising. Konieczko previously was senior director, franchise creative project management; prior to joining Nickelodeon, she worked in integrated marketing, brand creative and special events for various Viacom brands, and began her career as a production intern at MTV.