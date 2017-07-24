Former Bizvaardvark star Jake Paul is moving on quickly following his exit from the Disney Channel series.

Paul has joined Loton Corp’s LiveXLive Studios as a contributing social editor, joining Andrew B. Bachelor, aka “King Bach,” and inaugural contributor Amanda Cerny. “Individually, and as a team, the trio will create original short-form content and viral promotions on the LiveXLive platform for their massive millennial audiences,” LiveXLive said in a statement.

“I love music, my followers love music, and I know LiveXLive is the ultimate home for the live music experience,” said Paul. “We’re going to bring great comedy and great music together like no one else is doing, and we’ll have incredible access and resources to do it.”

A spokesperson for Disney Channel said Saturday that Paul and the network “mutually agreed” that Paul would leave his role on the Bizvaardvark series. The network declined further comment, but the move came amid local headlines about complaints Paul had been getting from neighbors over alleged partying and pranks at his West Hollywood rental house.

LiveXLive and Paul previously worked together on a live stream of his first concert at Exchange LA, in downtown Los Angeles (see photo above). Paul will also contribute to other LiveXLive projects, which will be announced later this year.