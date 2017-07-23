Jake Paul, one of the stars of Bizaardvark, is leaving the Disney Channel series, which is currently airing its second season. He won’t be back when production on Season 2 resumes tomorrow. Filming is slated to continue through the summer and wrap in the fall.

“We’ve mutually agreed that Jake Paul will leave his role on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. “On behalf of the production company, the cast and crew, we thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him.”

The network declined further comment on the reasons for the departure but the decision comes as YouTuber-turned-Disney star Paul has been making local headlines in Los Angeles with complaints he had been getting from neighbors over alleged partying and pranks at his West Hollywood rental house.

On Bizaardvark, Paul played Dirk Mann, the star of Dare Me Bro, where he takes dare requests that he performs. He had been one of the series five leads, alongside Madison Hu, Olivia Rodrigo, DeVore Ledridge, and Ethan Wacke.