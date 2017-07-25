Veteran business affairs executive Susan Lierle is joining TV/feature film/Broadway producers The Jackal Group as SVP Business and Legal Affairs. Lierle, formerly in various business affairs roles with 2oth Century Fox Television, NBCUniversal and Turner Entertainment, will oversee all business and legal matters at Jackal Group in all divisions including TV, film, digital and commercial theater.

“Susan is a dynamic and highly-respected executive who has a remarkable understanding of today’s expansive media landscape. Her expertise will be a huge asset for The Jackal Group as we continue to grow our presence on all platforms. We are thrilled to have her join our team,” said Joe Earley, President of the Jackal Group, to whom she will report.

The Jackal Group is developing the drama series Surrender, NY, written by Richard Wenk, at Fox; the event series Forgetting Time, written by Melissa Hilfers and based on the bestseller by Sharon Guskin, at Fox; and a game show at History Channel among other projects.

On the film side, the Jackal Group is developing Live Fast Die Hot, with author Jenny Mollen adapting her book of the same name at Warner Bros.; Turn Of Mind, a feature adaptation of Alice LaPlante’s thriller novel, with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright penning the script; and I Almost Forgot About You, a feature adaptation of Terry McMillan’s novel of the same name. The Jackal Group produced The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which aired on Fox in October, and also has several Broadway musicals in the works.