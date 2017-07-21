We’ll be seeing more of Blaine’s dad Angus in Season 4 of the CW’s iZombie. Robert Knepper announced via video today during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con that he’s joining the cast as a series regular in the upcoming season. Knepper has recurred in the role since Season 1.

The Prison Break alum’s Angus is a polished, articulate and successful businessman, who regards his son Blaine (David Anders) as a lifelong disappointment. So there’s likely more family drama ahead.

Based on characters created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred, and published by DC Entertainment’s Vertigo, iZombie is from Spondoolie Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge. It stars Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders and Aly Michalka.