“When you’re a kid, you think the universe revolves around you.” Actually, it’s what really is revolving around you that you should worry about, kid. Enter Pennywise, the killer clown from childhood and adult nightmares born of Stephen King’s evil pen. Here’s the first full trailer for IT, New Line’s adaptation of the horror classic that did for clowning what Psycho did for showers.

“When you’re alone as a kid, the monsters see you as weaker. You don’t even know they’re getting closer.” But they are, kid. They are. This particular group of youngsters face their truest fears when they square off against the Pure Evil of the sadistic clown (Bill Skarsgård) whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton also star in the creepshow from director Andrés Muschietti. Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman adapted the screenplay. Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti are producing, with Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison and Jon Silk serving as executive producers.

When Warner Bros Pictures releases IT on September 8, know this: You’ll float too. YOU’LL FLOAT TOO!! Pleasant dreams…