Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb announced that the series is coming back for season two on Netflix. Loeb mentined that Colleen Wing would team up with NYPD detective Misty Knight, who first appeared in Season 1 of Luke Cage.

Finn Jones stars as Danny Rand, the heir to the multi-billion dollar Rand Corp. His parents have died in a plane crash and he’s the only survivor. He returns to New York where he encounters the antagonistic family of his father’s business partner running Rand. Danny has been away training post the crash in in the mysterious city of K’un L’un. It was there that he becomes the Iron Fist.

