Missed Season 1 of HBO’s Insecure, did you? Here’s a chance to catch up, free of charge. The premium cabler said today that all eight episodes of the Issa Rae comedy’s freshman run will be available for 24 hours on YouTube and HBO.com starting at 3 AM PT on July 23. Season 2 launches at 10:30 that night.

It’s the latest non-linear play for the series, whose first episode premiered online ahead of its HBO bow. That strategy was put in place to avoid it conflicting with the second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in October.

Starring Golden Globe nominee Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Lisa Joyce, Insecure follows the friendship of two black women in South Los Angeles as they deal with their own real-life flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. All is punctuated by Rae’s rap monologues and fantasies.

The series was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore. She also executive produces with Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry.