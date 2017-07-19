Innovative Artists has promoted Tamra Goins to head the agency’s comedy division. She’ll manage the department alongside agent Steven Muller and the agency’s EVP Nevin Dolcefino.

“Once Tamra joined our team three years ago, her positive impact was immediately evident,” said Innovative’s President Scott Harris in a statement. “Her collaborative spirit and exceptional skills have proven to be a tremendous asset to the evolution of our already successful comedy department.”

Goins was previously the head of the comedy department at Resolution. As a producer she worked on high-profile comedy projects including Kevin Hart’s Laugh at My Pain and Shaquille O’Neal’s All Star Comedy Jam.

Also joining Innovative’s comedy division is Holly Gabrielson who brings over 13 years of experience from her previous work at TNT/TBS.

Innovative’s comedy department, with agents in Los Angeles and New York, has developed a reputation as one of the premiere Stand-Up Comedy & Hosting departments. They represent a slate of comedians and on-camera personalities, both established and on-the-rise, including Tony nominee and Carmichael Show star David Alan Grier, stand-up comedian Jeff Dye, and Shameless actress Arden Myrin.