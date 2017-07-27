Industry vets and former ICM agents Brandy Rivers and Lars Theriot have joined Industry Entertainment Partners as literary managers.

Theriot, who spent 20 years in ICM’s motion picture lit department, brings with him long-time clients Gary Dauberman, who wrote the screenplays for Annabelle: Creation and New Line’s It adaptation, and Polaroid scribe Blair Butler, among others.

Rivers, who got her start on the production side of the business, has worked at Underground and Gersh prior to ICM. She’ll continue to represent Once Upon A Time wrtier Jane Espenson, Charise Casto-Smith (The Haunting), Onalee Hunter – Hughes (The Last Ship), and more.