Dear Evan Hansen, which last month won the Tony Award for Best Musical, has recouped its $9.5 million capitalization after 8.5 months, producer Stacey Mindich said Monday. The show, starring Tony winner Ben Platt as a shy teen who becomes a social-media hero in the aftermath of another teen’s suicide, has been SRO at the Music Box Theatre since opening last December 4.

“This show has been a labor of love for everyone involved – some of us for more than eight years,” Mindich said. “On behalf of the Dear Evan Hansen family, I can say that we are deeply grateful for our audiences and the way they embrace this show, from Washington, DC, Off Broadway and now Broadway in such a profound way.”

The show features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony nominee Michael Greif. It’s produced on Broadway by Mindich with Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante Di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, Arielle Tepper Madover, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network, and the Shubert Organization. Executive Producers are Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson, in association with Arena Stage, Molly Smith and Edgar Dobie, and Second Stage Theatre, Carole Rothman, and Casey Reitz. Jayne Hong and Rachel Weinstein are Associate Producers.