Imax just disclosed that it has a new Chief Marketing Officer replacing Ellen Campbell, who had the job since 2013.

JL Pomeroy has been in charge of the global marketing efforts since July 11, reporting to CEO Richard Gelfond. Campbell “decided to pursue other interests,” the company says.

Gelfond says that as “we continue to innovate and invest in new content and VR initiatives, our brand must evolve to reflect these new business priorities.” Pomeroy “has a strong creative brand vision and a passion for content creation. Her success as an entrepreneur with a unique ability to ignite change will strengthen our brand and further cement Imax as the global leader in immersive entertainment.”

She comes to Imax from JumpLine Group, a “brand activation agency” that she founded and ran. JumpLine’s web site describes the company as a “boutique agency that creates high-touch events and other activations for luxury and thought-leader brands.”

Pomeroy also created a film and digital content division, BehindTheLine Productions, that produced a documentary about Saturday Night Live called “Live From New York!” that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Earlier she and Modern Luxury Media created Front Desk Los Angeles, described as “a high-end city magazine.” She was also North American VP of Sales and Marketing for Cartier, where she also worked with Montblanc and Alfred Dunhill.

Pomeroy calls Imax “the ultimate movie-going experience” and a company that “continues to shape the future of entertainment.”