Imagine Television has optioned Patricia Lockwood’s critically-praised Priestdaddy, her memoir of growing up with a Catholic priest for a father, to develop as a limited series.

In Priestdaddy, Lockwood interweaves emblematic moments from her childhood and adolescence—from an ill-fated family hunting trip and an abortion clinic sit-in where her father was arrested, to her involvement in a cult-like Catholic youth group—with scenes that chronicle the eight-month adventure she and her husband had in her parents’ household after a decade of living on their own. Priestdaddy was published May 2 by Riverhead Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Lockwood also is the author of two poetry collections, Balloon Pop Outlaw Black (2012) and Motherland Fatherland Homelandsexuals (2014), which includes her viral long poem Rape Joke, originally published on the Awl in 2013.