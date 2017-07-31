Here’s a candidate for the day’s weirdest programming announcement: Content company Ignition Creative, which produces Apple TV’s Planet of the Apps, says it’s producing a reality docuseries about bitcoin regulation, of all subjects.

And it will feature Jack Abramoff — the once-powerful lobbyist who was imprisoned for four years after pleading guilty to fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to bribe public officials.

The series, to be called Capitol Makeover: Bitcoin Brigade, will show Abramoff giving lobbying lessons to AML Bitcoin creator Marcus Andrade and his colleagues who want to “prevent Congress from unintentionally destroying the digital currency industry,” the release says.

Lawmakers are considering legislation designed to curb the use of digital currencies to engage in money laundering, tax evasion, and to support terrorist groups. Opponents fear that the government will restrict people’s freedom to trade with alternative currencies.

“When Marcus approached me, I didn’t know a bitcoin from a sirloin,” Abramoff says. “But, after learning about this vital new technology, I quickly realized that his mission was essential if our nation is to continue to lead the world in innovation and finance – and so I pledged to do whatever I could to help – short of lobbying Congress myself.”

Ignition Creative CEO Martin Kistler says he’s “fascinated by the story of crypto currency and how it could change the consumer world as we know it.”

Ignition is teaming with a new company called Blockchain Entertainment that today’s release says is “dedicated to entertainment projects about digital currency and blockchain technology.”

Blockchain President Andrew Williamson — who’s also head of Production and Development for Kylin Pictures — says that “the digital currency world itself is in a panic over recent and likely future moves by the United States Congress to halt the exponential growth of bitcoin.”

Engaging with Abramoff, he adds, “was the perfect entry into this turbulent world.”