IDW Entertainment has optioned the soon-to-be-published novel Awakened by Impractical Jokers star/executive producer James Murray and sci-fi writer Darren Wearmouth (First Activation, Fast Forward, Sixth Cycle), to develop for television.

Awakened is being published by Harper Voyager for release in summer 2018. IDW will develop and package Awakened as a scripted television series with the goal of securing a straight-to-series commitment. Murray will serve as executive producer, along with IDW Media Holdings CEO Ted Adams and IDW Entertainment President David Ozer.

The book centers around a long-awaited New York subway line that connects the city with communities across the Hudson River. When the train finally pulls in to the station on its inaugural run, all the cars are empty and their interiors are drenched in blood. Deadly methane fills the tunnels, the structure floods,and another terrifying danger awaits – the thing that killed all those people on the train.

“Murr has a tremendously talented creative mind, which is evident from the huge success of Impractical Jokers. He has brought that genius into publishing with his first novel Awakened,” explained Ozer. “The book is a beautiful fit for our development strategy, blending humor with shocking discoveries and high action exploits creating a riveting thriller in the process. We are very much looking forward to working with James and Darren Wearmouth on developing Awakened for genre fans worldwide.”