ICM Partners today has hired Stay Gold Features exec Kristen Konvitz and promoted Oliver Wheeler to agent, both at the agency’s Independent and International Film Department.

The ramp-up comes after department head Jessica Lacy has seen a strong year that includes the recent sale to A24 of Sean Baker’s The Florida Project at Cannes in addition to repping Raoul’s Peck’s Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro among others.

Konvitz was most recently the New York-based Head of Production at film fund and production company Stay Gold, where she was involved with the Sundance hit Patti Cake$ which sold to Fox Searchlight, as well as David Robert Mitchell’s Under The Silver Lake acquired by A24 and SXSW winner The Strange Ones. Before that, she was Director of Film at Indiegogo.

Wheeler began his career in 2013 as an assistant and was admitted into the trainee program the following year. He joined the Independent and International Department as a coordinator last year.

Both Konvitz and Wheeler will report to Lacy and work out of Los Angeles.