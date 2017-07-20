Norwegian actress Iben Akerlie is set to co-star in André Ovredal’s adventure fantasy film Mortal, along with Nat Wolff and Priyanka Bose. Written by Ovredal, Norman Lesperance and Geoff Bussetil, the pic follows Eric Johansen (Wolff), who is actively pursued by the police after his powers have killed people and caused tragedy. Akerlie will play Christine, a psychologist brought in to help with his case, who believes that Eric can control his powers and use them for good. Ben Pugh, Rian Cahill and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing. Akerlie credits include the indie film Victoria, where she starred as the title character alongside Bill Skarsgard, and Sten Hellevig’s Dryads – Girls Don’t Cry. She’s repped by Crimson Media and Pullman in Norwary.

Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Levi Meaden has been cast in James McTeigue-directed thriller Breaking In, from Will Packer Productions and Practical Pictures. The pic stars Gabrielle Union as Shaun, a mother who has to fight to protect her family during a home invasion. Meaden will play Sam, a rookie criminal who plans the invasion. Ryan Engle penned the script based on a pitch from Jaime Primak Sullivan. Union is producing film with Packer, James Lopez, Craig Perry and Sheila Taylor. Repped by APA, BMK-ENT, and Carrie Wheeler, Meaden’s forthcoming project slate includes Jordan Anthony Greer’s Alice in the Attic and Pacific Rim: Uprising from Legendary/Universal.