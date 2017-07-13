EXCLUSIVE: Ian Arougheti has joined ICM Partners as a talent agent focusing on comedy. He moves over from Innovative Artists, where he ran the comedy department for the past six years and was an integral part of building that agency’s department. It’s not clear which clients might follow him over.

ICM Partners’ comedy department has been growing in recent years. To wit: the agency recently closed significant deals for Chris Rock and Ellen DeGeneres for upcoming Netflix specials and also has overseen the careers of current and former SNL cast members Cecily Strong, Jay Pharoah, Pete Davidson and Mikey Day. In addition, the agency has Jay and Mark Duplass and Mike Luciano and Phil Matarese (Animals).

In the next generation of comedy stars, they also rep Nikki Glaser, Fortune Feimster, Anthony Atamanuik (The President Show) and Chris Redd.

And, of course, ICM Partners also oversees the stand-up careers of such iconic names in comedy as Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, Jon Stewart and Katt Williams.

Arougheti began his career in the A&R department at Arista Records, where he started as an assistant and worked his way up to Manager of A&R Operations in New York. He later moved to Los Angeles and got gigs at WME, Super Artists and Paradigm before moving to Innovative.