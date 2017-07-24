Hulu has snagged a Google vet to lead its marketing efforts, replacing Jenny Wall who announced her plan to leave in March after three years at the streaming company.

Kelly Campbell will become Chief Marketing Officer later this summer, reporting to CEO Mike Hopkins. She has been Google Cloud’s Managing Director of Global Growth Marketing. Before joining Google in 2005 the Harvard MBA was an investment banker for JPMorgan Chase and FleetBoston Financial Corporation.

Hulu says that Campbell will set and drive its “overall marketing strategy across its SVOD and Live TV services, and will oversee Hulu’s brand marketing, performance marketing, media, content marketing, creative, entertainment publicity and consumer research teams.”

Hopkins calls her “a respected, data-driven marketing expert who has consistently proven her ability to develop effective strategies and build strong, high-performing teams. With her deep background in performance marketing and in building strong connections between brands and their consumers, she’s going to be an invaluable addition to Hulu as we enter the next chapter of our business.”.