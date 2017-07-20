Hulu has set premiere dates for a slew of Fall programs, with The Mindy Project beginning its final season on Tuesday, September 12 and the first season Marvel’s Runaways set to bow Tuesday, November 21.

Here is Hulu’s Fall programming slate:

The Mindy Project

The series’ sixth and final season (10 episodes) debuts Tuesday, September 12. The show stars Mindy Kaling, Ed Weeks, Ike Barinholtz, Beth Grant, Xosha Roquemore and Fortune Feimster, and this season finds Mindy with a husband, while Jeremy (Weeks) and Anna (Rebecca Rittenhouse) navigate the uncertainties of a new relationship, Tamra (Roquemore) signs on to be Lahiri Fertility’s newest (and top-secret) patient.

CHANCE

Season 2 (10 episodes) premieres Wednesday, October 11. Starring Hugh Laurie, Ethan Suplee, Stefania Owen, Greta Lee, Clarke Peters, Brian Goodman and Paul Schneider, Chance finds the title character (Laurie) coerced into helping Detective Hynes take down a serial killer.

I LOVE YOU, AMERICA

Season 1 (10 episodes) kicks off Thursday, October 12. The Sarah Silverman comes to Hulu from Funny or Die, and follows Silverman as she looks to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions.

FREAKISH

Season 2 (10 episodes) begins Wednesday, October 18. Stars Leo Howard, Liza Koshy, Adam Hicks, Tyler Chase, Meghan Rienks and Melvin Gregg reprise their roles, along with newcomers Brant Daughtery, Ryan McCartan, Saxon Sharbino, Niki DeMartino, Jordan Calloway, Amanda Steele, Tati Gabrielle, Arden Cho, Joy Osmanski, Crawford Collins and Jake Busey. Season 2 finds the Kent High School students still trapped inside by the deadly explosion and finding their relationships tested when a new group of survivors arrives.

TOO FUNNY TO FAIL

This documentary premieres Saturday, October 21, with cast Dana Carvey, Robert Smigel, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Jon Glaser and Robert Carlock recalling the true story of how The Dana Carvey Show crashed and burned so spectacularly.

OBEY GIANT

Documentary premieres Saturday, November 11. Created and executive produced by James Moll and executive produced by James Franco, the film profiles the life and work of artist Shepard Fairey.

FUTURE MAN

Season 1 (13 episodes) premieres Tuesday, November 14. Starring Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, Haley Joel Osment, Keith David, Glenne Headly and Ed Begley Jr, Future Man stars Hutcherson as “Josh Futturman,” a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.

MARVEL’S RUNAWAYS

Season 1 (10 episodes) premieres Tuesday, November 21. Starring Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, and Kip Pardue, Marvel’s Runaways, adapted from the Marvel comic book, is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.

EAST LOS HIGH: FINALE EVENT

The series wraps up with an hourlong finale event on Friday, December 1. Starring Danielle Vega, Prince Royce, Alexandra Rodriguez and Carlito Olivero, the special bids farewell to the Emmy-nominated original series that provided a realistic account of Latino youth culture in the U.S. today.

SHUT EYE

Season 2 (10 episodes) premieres Wednesday, December 6. Starring Jeffrey Donovan, KaDee Strickland, Isabella Rossellini, Susan Misner, Angus Sampson, David Zayas, Dylan Schmidt and Havana Guppy, Shut Eye returns as the Marks family faces uncertainty as their home has quite literally been taken from them.