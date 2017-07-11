Hulu is expanding its library of hit animated series. In a new deal with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution, beginning today Hulu is offering the full run of Emmy-winning comedy Bob’s Burgers, as well as all seasons of The Cleveland Show. The complete library of Futurama and all past seasons of American Dad! also will be coming to Hulu in the coming weeks.
They join animated sitcoms already available on Hulu, including South Park, Rick & Morty, The Boondocks, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, Adventure Time, Squidbillies and Venture Bros. Hulu also offers episodes of hit series such as Family Guy, Archer and The Simpsons.
The new deal follows recently-announced agreements with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution that have made Hulu the exclusive subscription SVOD home to breakout drama series This Is Us, as well as hits Fresh Off the Boat, Empire, The Last Man on Earth, Homeland, among others.
I suspected as much when they all started ecpiring from Netflix in the past few months. Glad I can finally see my Belcher clan again because I was suffering from withdrawals. Wish Hulu would put “House” there as no one has had the streaming rights to it since it left Netflix a few months back.
For Netflix subscribers, I would start watching all the FOX content on there if you want to see them because they will all be gone by some point in 2018.