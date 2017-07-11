Hulu is expanding its library of hit animated series. In a new deal with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution, beginning today Hulu is offering the full run of Emmy-winning comedy Bob’s Burgers, as well as all seasons of The Cleveland Show. The complete library of Futurama and all past seasons of American Dad! also will be coming to Hulu in the coming weeks.

They join animated sitcoms already available on Hulu, including South Park, Rick & Morty, The Boondocks, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, Adventure Time, Squidbillies and Venture Bros. Hulu also offers episodes of hit series such as Family Guy, Archer and The Simpsons.

The new deal follows recently-announced agreements with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution that have made Hulu the exclusive subscription SVOD home to breakout drama series This Is Us, as well as hits Fresh Off the Boat, Empire, The Last Man on Earth, Homeland, among others.