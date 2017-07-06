Hulu viewers will have access to HBO and Cinemax programming under a new deal that has closed just in time for Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere.

Beginning today, viewers can stream all of HBO’s series, theatrical movies, documentaries, sports, and comedy and music specials – both live and on demand -on Hulu for $14.99 per month. For an additional $9.99 per month, viewers can also add Cinemax programming. (It’s worth noting you can get HBO Now, HBOs standalone online streaming series for the same price).

“By combining HBO’s iconic programming with our world class user experience and deep content offering, Hulu is giving viewers easy and highly personalized access to the very best of television,” said Tim Connolly, Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution and Partnerships at Hulu. “With this important new partnership, fans can now watch Game of Thrones live every Sunday, binge watch all six seasons of The Sopranos or catch up on Westworld alongside our live TV, sports, classic TV shows and Hulu originals – all without ever having to leave the Hulu app.”

Available programming incudes hit HBO series Veep, Last Week Tonight, Vice, Silicon Valley and Sesame Street, limited series such as Big Little Lies and The Night Of, as well as recent box office hits like X-Men: Apocalypse, Independence Day: Resurgence, Suicide Squad, Jason Bourne and The Boss.The Cinemax add-on includes movies such as The Purge: Election Year, Warcraft and Deepwater Horizon and original series including The Knick, Outcast, Banshee, and Quarry.

“Hulu has been a pioneer in the television streaming business, building a robust user base by offering top-tier programming from a variety of networks,” said Sofia Chang, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Digital Distribution and Home Entertainment, HBO. “We see them as the perfect partner to help us fulfill our promise to HBO fans, bringing our unparalleled programming to audiences in the most sophisticated, convenient and innovative ways.”

East and west coast live feeds of HBO and Cinemax will be available to Hulu viewers on supported devices. Subscribers who purchase the HBO add-on through Hulu will also gain access to HBO NOW through their Hulu account. Additional live channels HBO 2, HBO Family, HBO Latino, HBO Comedy, HBO Signature HD, HBO Zone, MoreMAX HD, ActionMAX HD, ThrillerMAX HD, MovieMAX HD, 5StarMAX HD and OuterMAX HD will become available within the add-ons to Hulu viewers in the coming weeks.