Hulu will add nearly 3,000 episodes of hit and classic comedies and dramas — from The Mary Tyler Moore Show and St. Elsewhere to How I Met Your Mother and Burn Notice — through an agreement with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution announced today.

The deal makes Hulu the streaming home to all 11 seasons of M*A*S*H and the full NYPD Blue library and will add every episode of How I Met Your Mother, Burn Notice, Bones and Glee, Hulu says. Some of the shows already are streaming, and others will be added in coming weeks.

The new deal follows previously announced expanded agreements between Hulu and 20th Century Fox Television Distribution that added such animated comedies from the studio to Hulu as Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, American Dad! and The Cleveland Show. Hulu already had access to 20th Century Fox titles including This Is Us, Fresh Off the Boat, Empire, The Last Man on Earth and Homeland, among others.

The latest pact also includes a large roster of classic and more recent fare, including Raising Hope, The Bernie Mac Show, Better Off Ted, Reba, Life in Pieces, White Collar, The Practice, Hill Street Blues, The Bob Newhart Show, Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23, The Grinder, Blue Collar, Saving Grace, Lie to Me, Graceland, Dollhouse, Wilfred and The Glades.