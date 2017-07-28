The exec producer and cast of the upcoming mini-series Howards End were on hand for the Starz portion of the TCA confab to speak on how the period piece is still relevant to modern time.

Based on the classic E.M. Forster novel, with Oscar-winning scribe Kenneth Lonergan writing the TV adaptation, the four-part drama explores the story of two independent and unconventional sisters and the men in their lives seeking love and meaning as they navigate an ever-changing world.

During the panel discussion, EP Colin Callender said the concept of “these two sisters trying to find their way in a man’s world” felt “as pertinent and as relevant today as ever.” He had initially who read the book as a high school student and said when he revisited the story 40 years later as a father of two teenage daughter, his perspective shifted. “Suddenly saw in my daughters going through some of the things Margret and Helen were going through.”

Forster’s novel was first adapted into an Oscar-winning Merchant Ivory Productions feature in 1992. When asked about the decision to make this rendition a four-part series, Callender remarked, “the great thing about the books like Howards End, or any great art, is that the reverberations of the art change according to the context of time in which you read or see it. In this instances with rereading Howards End, what became very clear was that there was an extraordinary story that could be explored more fully in four hours than in a film.”

Haley Atwell, who plays Margaret Schlegel, lauded Lonergan adaption as “very fresh” with “a lot of energy” and said the series would sway from the tradition ridged structure of a period piece. “The script had a light touch to it and this wit, which meant that despite the constriction of the costumes and the period, we did feel like we wanted to make it as accessible to a modern audience as possible, by not making it feel mannered or held.”

Matthew Macfadyen, and Tracey Ullman were also among the panelist.

Starz teamed with BBC to co-produce the limited series, which also stars Julia Ormond, Philippa Courthard, and Alex Lawther. Originally greenlighted by BBC One in December 2015, Callender’s Playground executive produces Howards End with City Entertainment’s Joshua D. Maurer and Alixandre Witlin and KippSter Entertainment’s David A. Stern as well as with Playground’s Sophie Gardiner and Scott Huff and Lucy Richer for the BBC. Laura Hastings-Smith is producing.

Hettie Macdonald is directing all four hourlong episodes, which will air in 2018.