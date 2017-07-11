Homeland is on the move again. After filming its most recent sixth season in New York, the Showtime drama series from Fox 21 Television Studios will relocate production to Virginia for the upcoming seventh season. Filming is set to begin in Central Virginia this fall for a 2018 premiere.

Homeland shot its first three seasons in North Carolina, which actually doubled for Virginia where the CIA headquarters is located and Nick Brody’s family lived. The series then went abroad for two seasons, filming in South Africa for Pakistan and in Berlin. The last two seasons, the setting of the storyline matched its filming location, Berlin and New York. The trend appears to continue with Season 7, judging by the way the season was set up in the recent season finale, which saw the action moving to Washington DC with new President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) in the Oval Office going after Saul and other top intelligence officials and Carrie contemplating a job in the capital.

Starring Claire Danes as Carrie and Mandy Patinkin as Saul, Homeland will be filming in the Richmond area. It is eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit and grant, with the exact amount based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions.

“We’re thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great state of Virginia,” said series executive producer/showrunner Alex Gansa. “Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy.”

Homeland, from Fox 21 TV Studios, was developed for American television by Gansa and Howard Gordon, and is based on the original Israeli series Prisoners of War by Gideon Raff. Along with Gansa and Gordon, the executive producers for season seven will be Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Claire Danes, Ron Nyswaner, Michael Klick, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir and Ran Telem.

“We are delighted to welcome this outstanding drama to the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. “Having hosted shows like Turn: Washington’s Spies, Mercy Street, and now Homeland, it is clear that Virginia is a premier television production location, and I look forward to the success of this series here in Virginia.”

Added Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore, “The Commonwealth’s film production industry is a fast growing sector of the new Virginia economy, with a total economic impact of almost $616 million, in addition to supporting nearly 4,000 full-time jobs and providing more than $24 million in state and local taxes in 2015. I am confident Homeland will contribute millions more to our Virginia businesses, big and small, and provide good-paying jobs to our industry workers.”