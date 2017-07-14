Lesli Linka Glatter is a rare female director to consistently land drama directing Emmy nominations in a male-dominated field where no woman has won in 23 years.

The Homeland executive producer and director, who earned her seventh nomination Thursday for the beloved Showtime staple, touched on the mid-season shift that occurred following the election of President Donald Trump, and the resonance the thriller holds for today’s viewer.

“There was a shift in the middle of the season. I certainly, personally, didn’t expect Donald Trump to win the presidency, but there were many things that were still in the works about the storytelling—like, fake news—those things were already going,” Glatter explains. “I actually, in the moment, was a little concerned—had we gone too far? Of course, what we end up finding is that we didn’t go nearly far enough. Or the truth is stranger than anything one could come up with.”

“For me, one of the things that’s exciting about being involved with this show is that we change the show every season—it’s never the same show—and that it’s very related to things we’re currently asking,” she adds. “I don’t think it supplies any answers, but it illuminates and, in a certain way, makes us ask more questions, or see things in a different way.”

Filming on Season 7 of Homeland is set to begin in Central Virginia this fall for a 2018 premiere.