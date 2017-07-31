Hallmark Channel has greenlit a sixth season of its Emmy-nominated original lifestyle series Home & Family for premiere on September 11.

The series will continue to air 260 original episodes this season, with new episodes premiering Monday through Friday (10 amET/PT, 9C – 12 pm ET/PT, 11C) on Hallmark Channel. The announcement was made today as part of Crown Media Family Network’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour.

Season 6 will feature advice and information from experts at the top of their fields and help viewers achieve goals from everyday tasks to once in a lifetime events. In addition to celebrity interviews, the series features segments on cooking, DIY, health and beauty, fitness, gardening, pet care, finances and parenting among other topics.

Recent series guests include Venus Williams, Carol Burnett, Kathy Bates, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Michelle Geller, Kristin Davis, Jane Lynch, Guy Fieri, Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges, Marisa Tomei and Bindi Irwin and family.

“Our viewers look to ‘Home & Family’ for guidance in all areas of their lives and we are excited that the show will return for a sixth season,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “We are proud to have a show on for 52 consecutive weeks and honored to work with the entire ‘Home & Family’ team, dedicated to achieving this unprecedented cable television accomplishment.”