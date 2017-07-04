Hollywood tweeted its Independence Day greetings today, with a cacophony of jokes, well wishes and a few 140-character political stink bombs tossed across social media.

“Today,” tweeted Conan O’Brien, “we Americans celebrate our independence from Britain while planning our escape to Canada.”

“This is a tough 4th,” writes Bill Maher. “Can I say for sure the country I love will survive the leader I hate? I cannot. OK, enuf gloom, go blow your hand off!”

Hank Azaria and Ricky Gervais went the cuddly pet route, Ellen DeGeneres shared a cute patriotic baby and original Star Trekker George Takei loved those Chris Christie beach memes. Mark Ruffalo took the superhero route, and Bette Midler, Stephen King and VEEP exec producer Frank Rich couldn’t keep their sparklers away from the president.

And check out Saturday Night Live‘s holiday greeting – a list of its top 26 patriotic and beach-themed sketches. We can’t argue with #1 going to Will Ferrell exposing his post-9/11 pride with red white & blue short shorts, but where’s the ’78 party beach sketch with Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia twisting with the Not Ready For Primetime Players?

Today, we Americans celebrate our independence from Britain while planning our escape to Canada. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 4, 2017

This is a tough 4th. Can I say for sure the country I love will survive the leader I hate? I cannot. OK, enuf gloom, go blow your hand off! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/TuYkXiAmSc — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 4, 2017

Everyone knows the 4th is really about hot dogs. pic.twitter.com/q2YdWMm5CM — Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) July 4, 2017

The shutdown may have lasted just a few days, but these Chris Christie memes are forever. https://t.co/FMa1XX94uz — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July, all you Twitters, here and elsewhere. I love my country; it's just the president that makes me want to blow lunch. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 4, 2017

Dear Leader is using July 4th to brand his new national anthem, fittingly sung by a mosaic of white faces from an anti-LGBT church. https://t.co/OQEkDygByh — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) July 4, 2017

They are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 4, 2017

Not much feeling like 4th of July this year. Maybe I’ll wait until Trump goes to prison to celebrate “InThePenDance Day.” — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 3, 2017

Thank you America for being a place where dreams can come true. #HappyFourth — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 4, 2017