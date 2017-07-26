Hollywood, civil liberties groups and others are reacting quickly to President’s Trump’s policy declaration Wednesday morning that transgender people are banned from serving in the U.S. military.
George Takei, Dustin Lance Black, Zoe Kazan, Andy Cohen and the ACLU are among the first. You can read their reactions below and we’ll be updating with more as they come in.
Joshua Block, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT & HIV Project, had the following reaction:
“This is an outrageous and desperate action. The thousands of transgender service members serving on the front lines for this country deserve better than a commander-in-chief who rejects their basic humanity.
“Let us be clear. This has been studied extensively, and the consensus is clear: There are no cost or military readiness drawbacks associated with allowing trans people to fight for their country. The president is trying to score cheap political points on the backs of military personnel who have put their lives on the line for their country.
“There is no basis for turning trans people away from our military and the ACLU is examining all of our options on how to fight this. For any trans service member affected by today’s announcement: Please get in touch with us, because we want to hear from you.”
