Two of Hollywood’s biggest and oldest credit unions have merged, the latest in a series of mergers that have consolidated many of the industry’s member-owned, nonprofit financial cooperatives.

The merger of the $235 million SAG-AFTRA Federal Credit Union with the $73 million Musicians’ Interguild Credit Union previously had received approval from state and federal regulators, and now it has been ratified by their members. The merged credit union will keep the name SAG-AFTRA Federal Credit Union, and SAFCU chief executive Roger Runyon will be its CEO.

The new merged credit union will not only serve the needs of actors and musicians, but numerous other industry professionals as well. Unions and organizations that offer membership include:

SAG-AFTRA

SAG Foundation

SAG Pension Plan

SAG-AFTRA Health Plan

AFTRA Retirement Fund

Actors Fund, Western Region

American Guild of Variety Artists,

Casting Society of America

Hollander Talent Group

Set Decorators Society of America

Talent Managers Association

The Directors Guild of America

The WGA West

The Producers Guild of America

American Federation of Musicians Local 7

American Federation of Musicians Local 47

American Federation of Musicians Local 308

American Federation of Musicians Local 325

American Federation of Musicians Local 353

American Federation of Musicians Local 655

Musicians’ Assistance Program

Musicians’ Club of Los Angeles

Musicians Institute

Orange County Musicians’ Club

IATSE Prop Local 44

IATSE Grips Local 80

IATSE Cinematographers Guild Local 600

IATSE Costumers Local 705

IATSE Studio Electrical Lighting Technicians Local 728

IATSE Set Painters and Sign Writers Local 729

IATSE Art Directors Guild Local 800

IATSE Animation Guild Local 839

IATSE Treasurers & Ticket Sellers Local 857

IATSE Script Supervisors Local 871

IATSE Costume Designers Guild Local 892

Employees of the IATSE’s West Coast office

Employees of Technique System Solutions

Employees of Western Costume Co.

Entertainment Publicists Professional Society

So Cal IBEW-NECA Trust Fund

The Valley Master Chorale

Welsh Choir of Southern California

Association of Theatrical Press Agents & Managers

Spouses of deceased members, providing they have not remarried