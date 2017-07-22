Vikings will sail back to TV with a two-hour Season 5 premiere on Wednesday, November 29, History said at San Diego Comic-Con today. The network also unveiled a new trailer for the season; watch it above.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) is a new addition to the cast as Bishop Heahmund, joining series regulars Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig and Alex Høgh Andersen.

“A civil war can only bring tragedy,” says one of the Vikings during the trailer, and the Season 5 footage certainly backs that up. Epic battles, a decapitated head rolling about, a bloody-faced warrior and, of course, much storm-tossed sailing all leads to a solemn pronouncement: “The end of our world is here.”

“Vikings is about bold storytelling,” said Arturo Interian, History’s SVP Scripted Programming. “When Michael Hirst told us his epic plans for the season premiere, we needed two hours to tell it properly. Season Five is taking our Vikings to uncharted lands we’ve never seen on the series before.”

Per History, the new season begins with Ivar the Boneless asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha reigns as Queen of Kattegat. Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death. Bjorn follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga, takes to the seas submitting himself to the will of the Gods.

Hirst serves as executive producer along with Morgan O’Sullivan of World 2000, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and James Flynn. Arturo Interian is the executive in charge of production for History.