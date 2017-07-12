History confirms it is investigating claims surrounding a photo used in its recent documentary Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence.

In the docu, History asserts that the long-forgotten photo was taken after Earhart disappeared in 1937, and was proof that she may have survived a crash-landing and was captured by the Japanese. History said the photo purports to show Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan alive after their disappearance.

But a Japanese military blogger disputes that. In a July 9 blog post, Kota Yamano wrote that “the photograph was first published in Palau under Japanese rule in 1935, in a photo book; Motoaki Nishino, ‘Umi no seimeisen : Waga nannyou no sugata… So the photograph was taken at least two years before Amelia Earhart disappeared in 1937 and a person on the photo was not her.”

History released a statement Tuesday on Twitter, saying it is looking into the claims.

“HISTORY has a team of investigators exploring the latest developments about Amelia Earhart, and we will be transparent in our findings,” according to the statement. “Ultimately, historical accuracy is most important to us and our viewers.”

The documentary premiered July 9 on History and will be available on demand through August 14.