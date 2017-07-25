Hilary Zaitz Michael has joined WME as an agent in the Literary Packaging department. Michael joins WME from Michael London’s Groundswell Productions, where she served as Vice President. She worked on developing and packaging material that included Chance, The Magicians, Smilf, as well as the UCP/SyFy series Raven Cyle and The Wangs Vs. The World at Hulu. Before that she worked in development for Alan Ball’s Your Face Goes Here Entertainment and at Anonymous Content. She began as a financial analyst in New York for Morgan Stanley.