Anger Management alum Selma Blair has signed on for a recurring role in Heathers, based on the 1988 cult classic film, set for premiere on Paramount Network in 2018.

Heathers is a pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day, as our heroine Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) deals with a very different but equally vicious group of Heathers. Blair will play Jade, described as a stripper, menthol smoker, who is rough around the edges, but with a bit of glamour to her. She’s the gold-digging stepmother to Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell), who is simply biding her time until her 82-year-old husband kicks the bucket.

James Scully, Melanie Field and Jasmine Mathews also star. Original Heathers cast member Shannen Doherty guest stars as well.