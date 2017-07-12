Young actress Lulu Wilson has landed a series-regular spot in HBO’s Amy Adams-starring drama Sharp Objects. The series is from Entertainment One and Blumhouse Television with Jean Marc Vallée directing the eight episodes written by Marti Noxon and Gillian Flynn.

Based on Flynn’s novel, Sharp Objects details Camille Preaker’s (Adams) return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely. The 11-year-old Wilson will play Marian Preaker, Camille’s dead sister, who appears in flashbacks to their childhood.

The actress, who next will appear in Warner Bros’ upcoming horror pic Annabelle: Creation, is repped by Paradigm and Marilyn Zitner Management.