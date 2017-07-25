HBO has inked a multi-year deal with Russian pay-TV and SVOD outfit Amedia, which will give the company exclusive rights to HBO’s upcoming programs as well as HBO’s entire programming library. The exclusive partnership will give Amedia TV the rights to the final season of Game Of Thrones in the territory as well as shows such as Westworld and Julia Roberts’ Today Will Be Different, which will all air in Russia at the same time as their U.S. releases. Amedia TV operates channels Amedia Premium and Amedia Hit in addition to SVOD service Amediateka. The outfit has also scored similar deals with companies such as Starz, Sony Pictures, Fox, ABC Studios and BBC Worldwide.

REX/Shutterstock

Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies is set to be honored at the upcoming Edinburgh Television Festival with the Outstanding Achievement Award. Davies, who is known for reviving Doctor Who for the BBC in 2005, will pick up the award from Red Production Company founder and longtime collaborator Nicola Schindler. The duo have worked together on various projects since Davies’ 1999 series Queer As Folk. As well as Doctor Who, Davies’ credits include The Second Coming, Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures. Most recently, he created Cucumber, Banana and Tofu for Channel 4, three interconnected drama series which saw him earn a BAFTA for Best Drama Writer. The Edinburgh TV Festival runs August 23-25.