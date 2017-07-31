HBO confirms it has experienced a cyber “which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information.”

In a statement, the premium cabler said, “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

HBO is not commenting on what content might have been stolen, is not naming specific titles or the amount of data accessed in the hack. This morning, HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler sent an email to HBO employees alerting them of the breach. You can read it in full below:

Dear Colleagues, As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us. I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests. The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of. As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully. Richard

