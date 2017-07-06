Hawaii Five-O executive producer/showrunner Peter Lenkov is the latest to weigh in on the controversy over the departures of veteran cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park.

Lenkov tweeted a message to fans today, saying “CBS was extremely generous and proactive” in renegotiation talks with the actors, but in the end, the duo “chose not to extend their contracts.” He went on to say Kim and Park “were getting unprecedented raises, but in the end they chose to move on.”

He also addressed criticism that Kim and Park’s departures and salary issues had something to do with race.

“Over our 168 episodes, Hawaii Five-o has and will continue to showcase one of the most diverse casts on TV,” he wrote.

Lenkov’s comments come a day after CBS released a statement defending its actions in the veteran actors’ exits, saying the network “tried very hard to keep them with offers for large and significant salary increases.”

That followed an earlier Facebook post by Kim in which he said he had made himself available to return, but was not able agree to terms with CBS on a new contract, so he made the decision to leave the show.

You can read Lenkov’s full statement on Twitter below: