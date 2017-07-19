Ian Anthony Dale has been promoted to series regular and Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale are set as regulars opposite Alex O’Loughlin in Hawaii Five-O, which begins its eighth season September 29 on CBS.

The trio was cast following the departures of series vets Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who were not able to agree on new deals to return for another season.

Dale has recurred as Adam Noshimuri since season two, becoming a trusted confidant and resource for the team who will now be recruited by McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) to work for Five-0.

Rath will play Tani Rey, who McGarrett (O’Loughlin) recruits after finding her working as a lifeguard at a hotel pool after she was kicked out of the Police Academy, despite being a first-rate candidate.

Koale will portray Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL who just returned from serving his country and asks McGarrett, a fellow SEAL, for a job, hoping to repurpose his skills as a member of Five-0.

Dale stars in Salvation, which premieres this summer on CBS.

Rath is known for her starring roles in Being Human and Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and recurring roles in Secrets and Lies and New Girl.

Koale will next be seen in a starring role opposite Miles Teller in the upcoming feature Thank You for Your Service, which hits theaters October 27.

Hawaii Five-O, produced by CBS Television Studios, stars Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Chi McBride, Jorge Garcia, Taylor Wily, Kimee Balmilero and Dennis Chun. Peter Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Eric Guggenheim are the executive producers.