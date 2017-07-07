EXCLUSIVE: Sierra/Affinity is set to finance and produce Haunt, a new horror-thriller written and to be directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. They are the duo who penned Paramount’s A Quiet Place, which stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt and marks Krasinski’s major studio directorial debut. Production on Haunt is eyed for a fall start.

The plot: On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an “extreme” haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real.

Todd Garner in producing via his Broken Road along with Nickel City’s Mark Fasano, Ankur Rungta and Vishal Rungta, and Eli Roth. Sierra/Affinity’s Marc Schaberg and Josie Liang, Broken Road’s Jeremy Stein and Nickel City’s Tobias Weymar are executive producers.

A Quiet Place, from Paramount and Platinum Dunes, is also in the horror-thriller genre. It has an April 6 release date.

Sierra/Affinity’s next pic is Focus Features’ Charlize Theron spy actioner Atomic Blonde, which hits theaters July 28.

Beck and Woods are repped by ICM Partners, Madhouse Entertainment and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.