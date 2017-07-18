Harvey Atkin, who starred in the cult comedy classic Meatballs and the ’80s female-driven cop drama Cagney and Lacey died at the age of 74 in his hometown of Toronto after a long illness.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved friend, husband, father and grandfather, Harvey passed away peacefully last night following his battle with cancer,” Larry Goldhar, Atkin’s agent, said in a statement.

REX/Shutterstock

In Ivan Reitman’s Meatballs, Atkin starred opposite Bill Murray’s Tripper Harrison as camp director Morty Melnick His performance was considered a breakout role for the Canadian actor. On the TV side, he is best known for playing staff sergeant captain Ronald Coleman in Cagney and Lacey opposite Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless. He also starred in the NBC crime drama Law and Order: Special Victims Unit as Judge Ridenour.

Born on Dec. 18, 1942, the actor’s glasses, nose and mustache became his signature look. He has a long list of credits that included the CBC comedy King Kensington and more recently, Suits. He was also the official voice of Leon’s Furniture in Canada as well as a noted voice actor, lending his talents to animated series such as Little Shop, X-Men and Beetlejuice.

Atkin is survived by his wife Celia, daughter Lisa and son Danny, three sisters and five grandchildren.