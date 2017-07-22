Veteran voiceover actor Patton Oswalt has been tapped to voice the title role of Happy the Horse in Syfy’s newly picked up series Happy! He replaces Bobby Moyhihan who voiced the character in the pilot.

Happy!, set to premiere in the fall, follows Nick Sax (Chris Meloni) – an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man – who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Oswalt). Together, Happy and Nick make the oddest of oddball buddy double acts, and team up to help save a little girl named Hailey who has been abducted.

The recasting was announced during the Happy! panel at the San Diego Comic-Con featuring Meloni and series executive producers Grant Morrison, Bryan Taylor and Patrick MacManus.

Moynihan headlines new CBS comedy series Me, Myself & I.

From Universal Cable Productions, Happy! is based on best-selling author Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name. The pilot was written by Morrison and Brian Taylor who executive produce the series with Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Jaffe of Original Film, Meloni and showrunner Patrick Macmanus. Taylor directed the pilot.