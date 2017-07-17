Doug Robinson who, via his longtime partnership with Adam Sandler, had run Happy Madison’s television operation for over a decade, is striking out on his own. Robinson is launching DRP Doug Robinson Productions, which will be be based at Sony Pictures TV with a four-year overall deal. Under the pact, Robinson will be developing drama and comedy for broadcast, cable and streaming.

As head of Happy Madison’s TV unit, Robinson has been in the Sony fold for more than a decade, with at least one show on the air and two comedy series that have been sold in syndication, CBS “Rules of Engagement” and ABC’s “The Goldberg’s.” Robinson, through DRP, will continue to executive produce “The Goldbergs, recently renewd by ABC for two more seasons, along with Happy Madison. Sandler’s Happy Madison is no longer under a deal at Sony TV but plans to remain in the television business following Robinson’d departure.

Joining Robinson at DRP is film producer Alison Greenspan, who most recently was partnered with Denise Di Novi and worked on the adaptations of If I Stay, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Best of Me. Greenspan will focus mainly on drama development while also support Robinson’s comedy efforts.

Additionally, Robinson is bringing with him Happy Madison executive Matt Mosko who will focus on comedy development. The young producer, son of former Sony TV topper Steve Mosko, joined Happy Madison two and a half years ago.