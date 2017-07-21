Joseph Reitman (Money Monster, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back) is set to play the “crazy and delusional” main villain in season one of Syfy’s upcoming series Happy! From Universal Cable Productions, the series, based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel, will premiere in 2018.

It stars Christopher Meloni as Nick Sax, an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named “Happy” (to be voiced by Bobby Moynihan).

Brian Taylor directed the pilot, which he co-wrote with Morrison. Taylor and Morrison also executive produce along with Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Jaffe of Original Film, Meloni and showrunner Patrick Macmanus.

Reitman, who will soon be seen opposite Nicolas Cage in the film Mom And Dad, is repped by Mills Kaplan Entertainment and BRS Gage.