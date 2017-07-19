A month after Lucasfilm parted ways with Han Solo movie directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Ron Howard, the pic’s replacement helmer, has photos from the set on social. One shows the hyperspace effect and another is of Donald Glover as space ace gambler Lando Calrissian sporting a yellow jacket in the Millennium Falcon cockpit. A week prior, Howard posted a photo of Lando’s closet on Instagram.

At Disney’s fan confab D23 in Anaheim over the weekend, the studio dropped a behind-the-scenes featurette for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Unlike Marvel, which advertises its films concurrently — Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War — so far Disney doesn’t overlap the pic campaigns for its Star Wars movies, especially for the spinoff titles like Han Solo. For example, it never was Disney’s plan to trailer 2015’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Force Awakens. The reason for all of this is so that there isn’t any confusion among fans in regards to where these Star Wars titles slot in the franchise’s timeline.

Check out Ron Howard’s Han Solo posts below:

Hyperspace is real. My first experience. Wow. pic.twitter.com/POilRi5ePX — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 19, 2017

lining up a shot today from my director's monitor A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT