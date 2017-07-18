EXCLUSIVE: Daveed Diggs, who starred in the original Hamilton Broadway musical, and Rafael Casal are set to topline Snoot Entertainment’s upcoming film Blindspotting, from music video director Carlos Lopez Estrada in his feature directorial debut. The film, written by Diggs and Casal, loosely based on their experiences growing up in the Bay Area, is about two movers set against the colorful backdrop of a rapidly gentrifying Oakland.

Janina Gavankar (True Blood), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Girls), Tisha Campbell-Martin (Dr. Ken), Ethan Embry (Grace And Frankie), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect), Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers), Nyambi Nyambi (Mike & Molly), John Chaffin (The Haves and the Have Nots), and Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park) round out the cast.

Snoot’s Keith Calder and Jessica Calder are producing the film with Diggs and Casal, while WME Global will rep domestic rights for the project.

Diggs was recently seen in HBO’s Tour de Pharmacy and recurs on ABC’s Black-ish and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix. In addition, he serves as exec producer of ABC’s new comedy series The Mayor and stars in TNT’s pilot Snowpiercer. On the film side, he’ll appear opposite Julia Roberts in the Stephen Chbosky-directed drama Wonder. Diggs is repped by WME and Brookside Artist Management.

Casal, who got his start performing for three seasons on HBO’s Def Poetry, currently runs the Bars Lab at The Public Theater, NYC. He is with Innovative Artists.

Estrada is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.