EXCLUSIVE: GVA Talent Agency, Defining Artists and David Shapira & Associates have merged to form Concept Talent Group, a full-service boutique talent agency that continues to represent actors in film and TV.

Located in Beverly Hills, Concept will bring together talent from each respective company as it strives to make a mark with packaging in both platforms.

Coming from GVA is owner Geneva Bray and Gwenn Pepper; among its actors are Brianne Davis (Six), Rick Worthy (The Magicians), Shane Johnson (Power), Nafessa Williams (Black Lightning), Yanic Trousdale (Gilmore Girls) and Tatum O’Neal. Dede Binder’s Defining Artists’ clients include Judd Nelson, Ryan Dorsey (Ray Donovan), Christina Moses (The Originals), Alex Fernandez (Jane The Virgin), and Hrach Titizian (Homeland). DSA brings A Martinez (Longmire), Lee Majors (Ash Vs. Evil Dead), Fred Williamson (Being Mary Jane), Linda Gray (Dallas), Lindsay Wagner and more.